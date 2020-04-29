Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Brookmont Capital Management’s 5th Largest Position

Brookmont Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 3.0% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $908,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156,806 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,928,000 after buying an additional 19,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.