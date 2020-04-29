Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) is Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s 6th Largest Position

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 3.7% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,579,988,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,537,964 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $585,002,000 after buying an additional 266,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,505,891 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $692,799,000 after buying an additional 100,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $137.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.04. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

