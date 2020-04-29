Mastercard Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued on Monday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

MA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $347.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Mastercard stock opened at $264.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.97. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,370,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,863,676,217.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock worth $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

