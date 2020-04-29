Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

