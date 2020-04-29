Marcus Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

MCS stock opened at $14.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Marcus has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market cap of $426.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $11,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $5,701,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 779,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 100,403 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

