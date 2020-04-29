Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.07. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

