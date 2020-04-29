Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 16,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 86,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $384.73 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.36.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.