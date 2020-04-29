LKQ (LKQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect LKQ to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. LKQ has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.46-2.58 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.46-2.58 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect LKQ to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LKQ alerts:

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. LKQ has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.