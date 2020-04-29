Lantheus (LNTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Lantheus had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 45.81%. The business had revenue of $89.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LNTH opened at $12.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $538.16 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.38.

In other Lantheus news, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 1,936 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $28,226.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,756 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $27,850.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at $249,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,554 shares of company stock worth $396,760. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

