Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of LMRK opened at $10.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.24.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 143,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 95,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 243,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 89,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 119,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

