Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 134,741 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $36,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $472,627,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,039,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after buying an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 53,842.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after buying an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 583,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,701,000 after buying an additional 334,943 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX opened at $261.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $247.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.85. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

