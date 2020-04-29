KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNRRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $22.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.40. KNORR-BREMSE AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $28.71.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company also provides entrance systems, HVAC systems, control components and windscreen wiper systems, platform screen doors, friction material, simulators, driver assistance systems, power supply systems, and control technology products; and torsional vibration dampers and powertrain-related solutions for diesel engines.

