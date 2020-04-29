Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) Position Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Kimball Electronics worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 290,154 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 376.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,762 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 126,020 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 48,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KE opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $295.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.09. Kimball Electronics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.08 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Kimball Electronics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

