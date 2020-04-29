KeyCorp Weighs in on Emcor Group Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:EME)

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Emcor Group in a report released on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.31.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

Shares of EME opened at $67.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. Emcor Group has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,400,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 132,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after buying an additional 38,907 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 28,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 1,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.52 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

