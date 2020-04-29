JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.5% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 272,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,771,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

JPM opened at $95.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

