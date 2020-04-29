JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) a GBX 8,500 Price Target

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($109.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,960.59 ($104.72).

LON AZN opened at GBX 8,234 ($108.31) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.45 billion and a PE ratio of 80.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,207.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,371.70.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

