JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €24.00 Price Target

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €24.00 ($27.91) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.73% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. HSBC set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.53 ($43.64).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €31.06 ($36.12) on Wednesday. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.37) and a 1 year high of €51.70 ($60.12). The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of 10.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.33 and its 200-day moving average is €38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

