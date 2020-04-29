Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55.

KOP has been the subject of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

NYSE KOP opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Koppers has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $245.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $401.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.10 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 354.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,680,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 21,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

