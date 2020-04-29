iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $130.61 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $101.87 and a 12 month high of $152.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

