iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,794 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.20% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZS. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 66,734 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EWZS opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $22.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

