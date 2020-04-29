iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 28,582,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,389 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 9,449,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,598 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,974,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 711,323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after acquiring an additional 656,054 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,775,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,716,000 after acquiring an additional 622,526 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

