Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.06 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 5.02%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

