Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,988 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $5,645,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $2,071,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $503.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $619.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $552.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares in the company, valued at $324,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total value of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,361 shares of company stock valued at $11,488,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $572.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

