Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $495,940,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $109,498,000. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $84,901,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3,386.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,821,000 after purchasing an additional 890,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,534,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,263,000 after purchasing an additional 632,387 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $364,218.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $15,263,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,205 shares of company stock worth $19,404,008 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $90.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

