Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) PT Raised to $220.00 at Raymond James

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PODD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $220.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.79.

Get Insulet alerts:

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $191.65 on Monday. Insulet has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $219.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $174.15 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 1,449 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.76, for a total value of $280,758.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $2,945,953 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Insulet by 244,300.0% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,027,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.