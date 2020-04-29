Insider Buying: Veris Ltd (ASX:VRS) Insider Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Veris Ltd (ASX:VRS) insider Karl Paganin acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($28,368.79).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.20. Veris Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.08 ($0.06).

About Veris

Veris Limited provides surveying, professional and advisory, and geospatial services in Australia. The company operates through Surveying, and Professional & Advisory segments. The Surveying segment examines and records the features of a land or infrastructure to create maps, plans, and detailed descriptions, as well as to facilitate construction.

