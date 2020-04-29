Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.20

Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.20 and last traded at $99.88, with a volume of 16006 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPHI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Inphi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $102.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ron Torten sold 9,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $882,263.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,083.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $197,487.81. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock worth $8,050,907. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 19.7% in the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 260,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 46.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inphi by 12.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi in the first quarter valued at $400,000.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

