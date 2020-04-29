ImmunoGen (IMGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. ImmunoGen has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. On average, analysts expect ImmunoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IMGN stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.23.

In related news, SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Barrows sold 16,492 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $82,295.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 145,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,922.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,952 shares of company stock worth $460,322 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

