Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to $26.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.52% from the stock’s current price.

HRNNF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Hydro One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC raised Hydro One from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hydro One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $18.37 on Monday. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $21.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

