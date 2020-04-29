HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Sold by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,463,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,740,000 after acquiring an additional 998,765 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $8,720,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 370,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 98,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 535.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 154,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 55,537 shares during the period. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $44.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). HSBC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.23%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

