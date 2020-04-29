Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.77 and its 200-day moving average is $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

