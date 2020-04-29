Honeywell International (HON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Honeywell International to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HON opened at $142.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

