Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah Acquires 6,250 Shares of Stock

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Chairman Hasu P. Shah purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $31,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 2.05. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,060,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 53,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 759,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 78,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,892,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $9.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

