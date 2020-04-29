Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) is Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 393.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,507 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up 19.3% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $20,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,975,733,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,863,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,269,000 after purchasing an additional 153,729 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,750,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,116,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $100.98.

