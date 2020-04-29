Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€14.00” Price Target for Carrefour (EPA:CA)

Carrefour (EPA:CA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €14.80 ($17.21) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €17.12 ($19.91).

Get Carrefour alerts:

Shares of EPA:CA opened at €13.80 ($16.04) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.02. Carrefour has a 1 year low of €16.31 ($18.97) and a 1 year high of €23.68 ($27.53).

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.