Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) a GBX 500 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) received a GBX 500 ($6.58) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 136.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 527.81 ($6.94).

Get International Consolidated Airlns Grp alerts:

IAG stock opened at GBX 211.27 ($2.78) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 250.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 493.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.32. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a twelve month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlns Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.