Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) a €27.00 Price Target

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €27.00 ($31.40) price target by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.30 ($30.58) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf set a €27.10 ($31.51) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €28.63 ($33.29).

Shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €28.14 ($32.72) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1-year low of €16.75 ($19.47) and a 1-year high of €39.99 ($46.50).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

