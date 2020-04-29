Global Investors Fundamental Acquires 5,018 Shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Global Investors Fundamental acquired 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $12,093.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BK Technologies alerts:

On Friday, April 24th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 6,132 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $16,495.08.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,414 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $8,159.46.

On Monday, April 20th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 4,349 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $10,437.60.

On Friday, April 17th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 2,001 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.42 per share, with a total value of $4,842.42.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Global Investors Fundamental acquired 3,907 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $8,868.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,907 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $8,829.82.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 3,300 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $5,478.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,522 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $7,596.96.

On Friday, April 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,848 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $10,066.56.

BKTI opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. BK Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.41.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.36 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of BK Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BK Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of BK Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of BK Technologies worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios, repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.