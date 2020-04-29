Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.3% of Brookmont Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,531,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a market capitalization of $99.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

