Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 49,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. S&P Equity Research cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.83. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.