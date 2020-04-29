Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

FTS has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Fortis has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.59.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,693,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,985,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,009,000 after buying an additional 2,863,309 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,705,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,636,000 after buying an additional 1,237,900 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 568.6% in the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after buying an additional 704,964 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,658,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,905,000 after buying an additional 631,477 shares during the period. 53.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3593 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

