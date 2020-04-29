Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Decreased by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,400 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,670,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,039,835 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $548,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,491,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,536,073 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,586,000 after acquiring an additional 645,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,547,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

