Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50,988 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 0.9% of Camelot Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on F. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.05.

Shares of F stock opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

