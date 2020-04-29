Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fluor Co. (NEW)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.27. Fluor Co. (NEW) posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. (NEW) will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fluor Co. (NEW).

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,024,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,445 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,936,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,969,000 after purchasing an additional 97,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,874,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,872,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,158,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fluor Co. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

