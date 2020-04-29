Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 98.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.07. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.29% and a negative return on equity of 592.50%. The company had revenue of $23.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,832,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

