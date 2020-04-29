First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
Shares of FHB stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.25.
In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
