First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FHB. ValuEngine lowered First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered First Hawaiian from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Nishimoto sold 3,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $100,901.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,165.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 77,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

