Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Edward Jones raised shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

