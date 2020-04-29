Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.40. The company has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,415 shares of company stock worth $17,232,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

