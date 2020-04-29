Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Clark Estates Inc. NY

Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 226,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 7.7% of Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Clark Estates Inc. NY’s holdings in Facebook were worth $37,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.83 and a 200-day moving average of $193.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,232,259 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.33.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

