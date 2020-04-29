Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Saybrook Capital NC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 127.7% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 83,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,905 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 108.2% during the first quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 769,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 113.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,057,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,648,000 after acquiring an additional 884,585 shares in the last quarter. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $80.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

